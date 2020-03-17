DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 359,320 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $147,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,943,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,724.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 289,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after acquiring an additional 273,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.33. 300,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,548. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.95. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $143.61. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

