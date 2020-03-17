DigitalNote (XDN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,940.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $777,127.75 and approximately $5,940.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00679086 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000686 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

