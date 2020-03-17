Dignity (LON:DTY) Given “Sell” Rating at Peel Hunt

Dignity (LON:DTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:DTY traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 329 ($4.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 530.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 549.33. Dignity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 455.20 ($5.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 759.50 ($9.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dignity (LON:DTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 60.60 ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 60.90 ($0.80) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). As a group, analysts anticipate that Dignity will post 7030.0006393 EPS for the current year.

About Dignity

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

