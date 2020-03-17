DIMCOIN Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $277,860.85 and $283.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Cryptopia and Coinbe.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.02243262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 360.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00191618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00036131 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.