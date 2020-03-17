Dixons Carphone’s (DC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Shares of LON:DC opened at GBX 74.28 ($0.98) on Tuesday. Dixons Carphone has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $863.40 million and a PE ratio of 10.77.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

