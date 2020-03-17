DMarket Market Capitalization Achieves $6.13 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $1.61 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018583 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 404.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.02222307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035337 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

