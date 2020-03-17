Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 98.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 333.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $801,403.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,553,682 shares of company stock valued at $116,814,545 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

