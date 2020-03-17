Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.30.

Shares of DG traded up $18.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.53. 4,962,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.57. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

