Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

