Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

DLTR traded up $9.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,459. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $119.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

