Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ opened at $286.32 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $381.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.89.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $23,077,437. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.