DomRaider (DRT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $118.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, DomRaider has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DomRaider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $331,848.99 and approximately $118.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 463.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.02233745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider launched on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.