DopeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,177.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $153,956.28 and approximately $2,177.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00642029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010201 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

