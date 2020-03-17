Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) PT Lowered to $55.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.98 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2,091.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 312,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 297,770 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital grew its stake in Dorman Products by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital now owns 30,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management grew its stake in Dorman Products by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management now owns 192,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Dorman Products by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 165,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Frank Co grew its stake in Dorman Products by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 151,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

