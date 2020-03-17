Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Douglas Emmett worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,432,000 after acquiring an additional 215,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,940. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

