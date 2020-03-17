Douglas L. Kennedy Buys 2,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00.

PGC traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 9,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,453. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGC. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

