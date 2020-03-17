Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

In other Dropbox news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

