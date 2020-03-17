Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dropbox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dropbox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dropbox by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.69 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

