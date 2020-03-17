Dropil (DROP) Market Cap Hits $872,063.80

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Dropil has a market capitalization of $872,063.80 and approximately $20,842.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dropil token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Dropil has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00026359 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007380 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003700 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Dropil Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,768,083,428 tokens. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

