DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $164,416.56 and $930.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00020608 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015767 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000396 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 116.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00016767 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006132 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.