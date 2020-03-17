Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Lowered to $35.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Gerstein Fisher acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Meeder Asset Management lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management now owns 44,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Russell Frank Co lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 38,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 36,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.