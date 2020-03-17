Dynamic Achieves Market Cap of $371,313.05 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Dynamic has a market cap of $371,313.05 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.02209149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.10 or 0.03409781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00654194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00684264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00087237 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00026086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00470552 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018937 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,912,044 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

