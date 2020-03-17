Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,013 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.08% of Steelcase worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 291,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 213,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $98,901.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock worth $2,513,926. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti cut their price objective on Steelcase from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

SCS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 1,152,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.40. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

