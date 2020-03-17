Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.51 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2,219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,519. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

