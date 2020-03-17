Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.51 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. 4,629,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,689. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

