Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $4.67 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,000. General Mills comprises about 0.7% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $6.62 on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. 13,830,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,922,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

