Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,701,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,541,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

