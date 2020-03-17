Dynamite (DYNMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $123,947.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $135,318.99 and approximately $123,947.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00006913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004579 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00362146 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00001045 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008661 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002774 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00015254 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 849,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,206 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.