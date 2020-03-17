e-Gulden Market Capitalization Tops $863,790.81 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $863,790.81 and $74.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,943,029 coins and its circulating supply is 17,120,650 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

