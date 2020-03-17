E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Buys C$36,480.00 in Stock

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Mark Mathwin Taylor acquired 57 shares of E-L Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$640.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,480.

TSE ELF traded down C$26.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$619.01. 3,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$784.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$773.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. E-L Financial Corp Ltd has a 52-week low of C$619.01 and a 52-week high of C$840.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

