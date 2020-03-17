Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.51) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 million and a P/E ratio of -14.41. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 246 ($3.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

