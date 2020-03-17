East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,579 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of East West Bancorp worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.43. 3,362,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

