East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Cut to $49.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 261,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 151,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 179,203 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

