easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns News Impact Rating of -4.00

Headlines about easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. easyJet earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected easyJet’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded easyJet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. 1,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.17. easyJet has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

