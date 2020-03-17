easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EJTTF. Barclays upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded easyJet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.17. easyJet has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.