Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,850 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Eaton worth $50,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

ETN traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. 3,464,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.73. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.