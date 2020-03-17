EBCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $233,737.97 and approximately $1,148.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 403.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.02229583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00192796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035396 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

