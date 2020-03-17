eBoost Price Down 45.5% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $82,295.88 and approximately $8.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00641018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010108 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

