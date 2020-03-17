EchoLink Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42,163.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $372,673.64 and approximately $42,163.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.90 or 0.04097742 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00066682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018578 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

