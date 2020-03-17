Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.88. Echostar has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Echostar will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in Echostar by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 180,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Echostar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Echostar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Echostar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Echostar by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after buying an additional 239,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

