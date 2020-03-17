Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 3.8% of Mairs & Power INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mairs & Power INC owned approximately 0.61% of Ecolab worth $336,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.64.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $168.49. 117,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.41 and a 12 month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

