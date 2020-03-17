Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $152.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

ECL stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.50. 2,790,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,714. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.88. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $157.41 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,857,000 after purchasing an additional 173,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

