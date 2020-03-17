EDC Blockchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,689.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $6.48 million and $29,689.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, DDEX, LocalTrade and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00033297 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00107974 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,142.15 or 0.99499875 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00084530 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000774 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000158 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bit-Z, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

