Eden (EDN) Market Cap Reaches $628,024.58

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Eden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 53% against the dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $628,024.58 and approximately $396,943.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018561 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 336.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.02228263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00192200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.