Edgewood Management LLC Boosts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 0.2% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $58,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.34. 511,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,696,228. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $128.01 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.82 and its 200 day moving average is $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

