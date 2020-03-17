Edgewood Management LLC Buys New Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

NYSE:PLD traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. 454,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

