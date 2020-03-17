Edgewood Management LLC Has $1.95 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Alphabet worth $1,946,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $44.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,117.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,995. The company has a market capitalization of $737.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,405.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,324.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

