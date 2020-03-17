Edgewood Management LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,785,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,855,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

