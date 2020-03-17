Edgewood Management LLC Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,964,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 4.9% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Facebook worth $1,634,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.93. 27,429,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,166,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.34 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,873 shares of company stock worth $17,362,524. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.