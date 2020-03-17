Edgewood Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $22,903,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,626.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $35.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,120.16. 3,046,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,987. The company has a market capitalization of $838.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,407.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,325.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

